Canada WestJet CEO aims to reach first pilots' contract in 2018

MONTREAL, April 16 (Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Chief Executive Ed Sims said on Monday he aims to reach a first labor agreement with unionized pilots this year, in a break with the Canadian carrier’s former CEO, who said he did not expect a first contract before 2019.

“My drive is to reach a settlement, and ideally reach a settlement as quickly as possible,” Sims told Reuters in an interview. “We will reach a settlement this year,” he added.

Sims, who joined WestJet in May 2017, took over the carrier’s reins on March 8, after former Chief Executive Gregg Saretsky announced his retirement after nine years at the airline. (Reporting By Allison Lampert)