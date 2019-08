Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian Transportation Agency said on Friday it had launched an inquiry to determine if WestJet Airlines Ltd’s tariffs related to schedule changes were “just and reasonable”.

The agency said the step was taken following a complaint about an incident on July 22.

The CTA said WestJet had been asked to provide certain information and once received, it will decide on further steps. (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)