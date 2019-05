May 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s WestJet Airlines Ltd said on Monday it will be acquired by private equity firm Onex Corp in an all-cash deal valued at C$5 billion ($3.72 billion), including debt.

Under the terms of the agreement, WestJet shareholders will receive C$31 for each share held. ($1 = 1.3443 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)