Canada's WestJet expects 2019 RASM growth of 2-4 pct

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Canada’s WestJet Airlines Ltd said on Tuesday it expects revenue per average seat mile (RASM) in 2019 to grow 2 percent to 4 percent, partly driven by strong demand in its core business.

The country’s second-largest carrier expects cost per average seat mile (CASM) to be flat or rise by about 2 percent in the year as it continues to invest more in infrastructure and growth.

WestJet also said capital expenditures are expected to be between C$1.0 billion and C$1.2 billion ($758.96 million-$910.75 million).