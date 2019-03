March 18 (Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd on Monday became the second Canadian airline to suspend its 2019 financial outlook following the groundings of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft worldwide.

A fatal crash of a Boeing 737 MAX 8 in Ethiopia eight days ago has led to the grounding of Boeing’s marquee MAX fleet globally and sparked a high-stakes inquiry for the aviation industry.

WestJet said its 2020-2022 outlook still remained in place for now. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)