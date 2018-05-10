Canada's Westjet Airlines pilots approve mandate for possible strike

MONTREAL, May 10 (Reuters) - WestJet Airlines pilots on Thursday voted in favor of holding a possible strike, although they agreed not to hold any disruptive job action during Canada’s busy Victoria Day holiday on May 21, their union said in a statement.

WestJet pilots voted 91 percent in support of a strike or lawful job action, as its union, the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), negotiates a first contract with Canada’s No. 2 carrier. ALPA said the pilots prefer to reach a negotiated deal and not to strike. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; editing by Jonathan Oatis)