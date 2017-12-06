UPDATE 1-Canada's WestJet to add 45 aircraft to fleet by 2020

(Adds detail on cost savings, capital expenditure and background)

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s WestJet Airlines Ltd on Wednesday said it expects to grow its number of aircraft to 96 by 2020 from 51 at the end of third quarter.

WestJet’s decision comes ahead of the launch of its new ultra-low-cost carrier Swoop, which is expected to begin service in the summer of 2018.

Low and ultra low-cost flights are a hot market for airlines as passengers look for cheaper air travel. For WestJet, Swoop will charge lower fares, but generate higher ancillary fees for services such as meals.

Ahead of its investor day, WestJet, Canada’s second-biggest carrier, laid out plans to save C$140 million ($110.55 million) to C$200 million in costs through 2022.

The company also said it expects to spend C$780 million in expenses next year compared with C$1 billion in 2017.

WestJet on Wednesday also formed a trans-border joint venture with U.S.-based Delta Air Lines to strengthen its presence in the United States.