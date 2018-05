May 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a 20.3 percent drop in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, partly hurt by higher fuel prices.

The company’s net earnings fell to C$37.2 million ($28.66 million), or 32 Canadian cents per share, for the quarter ended March 31 from C$46.7 million, or 40 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$1.19 billion from C$1.11 billion