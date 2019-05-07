Company News
May 7, 2019 / 10:37 AM / in 33 minutes

Canada's WestJet posts 33 pct rise in quarterly profit

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd on Tuesday reported a 33 percent rise in quarterly profit as more passengers flew with the carrier.

Canada’s second-largest carrier’s net profit rose to C$45.6 million ($33.92 million), or 40 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$34.2 million, or 30 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to C$1.26 billion from C$1.19 billion. ($1 = C$1.3445) (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

