July 31, 2018 / 10:39 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Canada's WestJet reports quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Canada’s WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday as operating expenses rose due to surging fuel costs.

The country’s second-largest carrier reported net loss of C$20.8 million ($15.9 million), or 18 Canadian cents per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of C$48.4 million, or 41 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue of WestJet rose to C$1.09 billion from C$1.06 billion. ($1 = C$1.30) (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

