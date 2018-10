Oct 30 (Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd on Tuesday reported a 66 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher expenses due to rising fuel costs.

Canada’s second-largest carrier reported net profit of C$45.9 million ($34.99 million), or 40 Canadian cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with C$135.9 million, or C$1.15 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$1.26 billion from C$1.21 billion. ($1 = 1.3118 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru)