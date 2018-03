March 8 (Reuters) - Canadian airliner WestJet Airlines Ltd said on Thursday Chief Executive Gregg Saretsky would retire, effective immediately, and would be succeeded by executive vice-president Ed Sims.

Sims has more than 30 years of experience in the tourism and aviation industry, WestJet said.

Saretsky assumed the role of president and chief executive in March 2010. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)