FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
WestJet 3rd-qtr profit rises on record passenger travel
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico's path to restore power shifts after Whitefish exit
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico's path to restore power shifts after Whitefish exit
Lax safety protections found in labs handling Ebola and anthrax
Exclusive
Health
Lax safety protections found in labs handling Ebola and anthrax
Beijing poised for fresh South China Sea assertiveness
China
Beijing poised for fresh South China Sea assertiveness
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2017 / 10:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

WestJet 3rd-qtr profit rises on record passenger travel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Canada’s WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a 19 percent increase in third-quarter profit as it flew a record number of passengers in the period.

Net earnings rose to C$138.4 million ($107.8 million), or C$1.18 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$116 million, or 97 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Calgary-based carrier said it flew 6.5 million passengers in the quarter, helping revenue increase 8.1 percent to C$1.22 billion. ($1 = C$1.28) (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.