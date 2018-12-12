Financials
December 12, 2018 / 2:38 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Australia's Westpac to receive protest vote against executive pay - chairman

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Australia’s Westpac Banking Corp will receive a protest vote against its executive remuneration plans, the bank’s chairman said on Wednesday.

More than half of shareholders may be against a resolution to approve executive bonuses, Chairman Lindsay Maxsted said, citing votes already received.

“This means we will incur a first strike. This sends a strong message to the board,” Maxsted said in the statement.

Under Australian corporate rules, if more than a quarter of shareholders vote against a pay proposal for two years running, they can call for the board to be removed.

Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.