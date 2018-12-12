Australia's Westpac to receive protest vote against executive pay - chairman

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Australia’s Westpac Banking Corp will receive a protest vote against its executive remuneration plans, the bank’s chairman said on Wednesday.

More than half of shareholders may be against a resolution to approve executive bonuses, Chairman Lindsay Maxsted said, citing votes already received.

“This means we will incur a first strike. This sends a strong message to the board,” Maxsted said in the statement.

Under Australian corporate rules, if more than a quarter of shareholders vote against a pay proposal for two years running, they can call for the board to be removed.