MOVES-Australia's Westpac names former senior HSBC banker to its board

HONG KONG, July 24 (Reuters) - Australia’s second-biggest lender Westpac Banking Corp said on Tuesday it had appointed Anita Fung, a former senior banker with HSBC Holdings Plc, to its board as an independent non-executive director.

Fung, who worked with HSBC for 19 years including seven years as group general manager, will become a member of the bank’s board committee on risk and compliance as well as a member of its Asia advisory board, Westpac said in a statement.

Prior to HSBC, Fung, who is expected to join the Australian bank’s board on Oct. 1, had worked at Standard Chartered . (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)