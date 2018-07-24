FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 24, 2018 / 4:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

MOVES-Australia's Westpac names former senior HSBC banker to its board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 24 (Reuters) - Australia’s second-biggest lender Westpac Banking Corp said on Tuesday it had appointed Anita Fung, a former senior banker with HSBC Holdings Plc, to its board as an independent non-executive director.

Fung, who worked with HSBC for 19 years including seven years as group general manager, will become a member of the bank’s board committee on risk and compliance as well as a member of its Asia advisory board, Westpac said in a statement.

Prior to HSBC, Fung, who is expected to join the Australian bank’s board on Oct. 1, had worked at Standard Chartered . (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.