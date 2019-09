Sept 12 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp said on Thursday its chief financial officer Peter King will retire next year after spending 25 years with Australia’s second largest bank.

King, who has been in the role since 2014, has given 12 months’ notice, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)