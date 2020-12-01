Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Australia's Westpac to sell general insurance arm to Allianz for $535 million

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp said on Wednesday it would sell its general insurance arm to German insurer Allianz for A$725 million ($534.5 million), further trimming its portfolio to beef up capital and focus on core banking.

Australia’s third-largest bank also said it would sign a 20-year exclusive agreement for Allianz to distribute general insurance products to Westpac customers.

$1 = 1.3563 Australian dollars Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up