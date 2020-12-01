Australia's Westpac to sell general insurance arm to Allianz for $535 million

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp said on Wednesday it would sell its general insurance arm to German insurer Allianz for A$725 million ($534.5 million), further trimming its portfolio to beef up capital and focus on core banking.
Australia’s third-largest bank also said it would sign a 20-year exclusive agreement for Allianz to distribute general insurance products to Westpac customers.
$1 = 1.3563 Australian dollars Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.