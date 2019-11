Nov 4 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp said on Monday it would raise A$2.5 billion ($1.73 billion) to cope with stricter capital requirements as regulators look to protect the banking sector from future market volatility.

The capital raising comprises an institutional placement and a share purchase plan, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 1.4459 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)