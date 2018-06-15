FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 15, 2018 / 3:31 AM / in 5 hours

Australian regulator sues Westpac bank claiming poor financial advice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 15 (Reuters) - Australia’s securities regulator said on Friday it had filed a lawsuit against No. 2 lender Westpac Banking Corp over alleged poor financial advice.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission said a Federal Court civil lawsuit alleged that a former Westpac financial planner breached the “best interests” duty under the Corporations Act, provided inappropriate financial advice and failed to prioritise the interests of his clients.

Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.