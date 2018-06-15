Australian regulator sues Westpac bank claiming poor financial advice

SYDNEY, June 15 (Reuters) - Australia’s securities regulator said on Friday it had filed a lawsuit against No. 2 lender Westpac Banking Corp over alleged poor financial advice.
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission said a Federal Court civil lawsuit alleged that a former Westpac financial planner breached the “best interests” duty under the Corporations Act, provided inappropriate financial advice and failed to prioritise the interests of his clients.
