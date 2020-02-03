Corrections News
February 3, 2020 / 5:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Australia's Westpac hit with U.S. class-action lawsuit

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to remove reference to second lawsuit)

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Investor rights law firm Bernstein Liebhard has filed a class-action suit against Australia’s No. 2 lender, Westpac Banking Corp, accusing it of failing to monitor financial crime, the law firm said on Monday.

The suit was filed in a U.S. court on behalf of investors who bought Westpac’s securities between Nov. 11, 2015, and Nov. 19, 2019, the firm said in a statement.

On Saturday, Westpac said the U.S.-based Rosen Law Firm had filed a class-action lawsuit, naming as defendants former chief executive Brian Hartzer and interim chief executive Peter King. (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

