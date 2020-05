May 19 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp named an insider on Tuesday to a newly created role to oversee financial crime and compliance after the bank was caught up in a major money laundering scandal toward the end of last year.

Les Vance currently serves as the chief operating officer of Australia’s second-biggest bank’s consumer division and has been with the lender since 2008. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)