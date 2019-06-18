Westpac appoints HSBC's Lima as chief executive of Business division

June 19 (Reuters) - Australia’s Westpac Banking Corp , the country’s second-largest lender, said on Wednesday it will appoint Guilherme Lima as chief executive of its Business division.

Lima will join the organisation later this year after his role as group head of wealth management at HSBC in Hong Kong.

Lima takes over from Alastair Welsh, who had been acting chief executive of Business. Welsh assumed the role after the resignation of David Lindberg in March.

In March, Westpac realigned its Private Wealth, Platforms & Investments, and Superannuation businesses into a new Business division. (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)