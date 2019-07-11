New Zealand watchdog takes Westpac arm to court over breach of consumer law

July 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s commerce commission said on Thursday it filed proceedings in court against Westpac’s New Zealand arm for breaching consumer law by withholding key information from clients.

Westpac said last year that it did not disclose key details to 19,000 personal credit card customers when they first took out their credit card between May 2017 and March 2018, the commission said in a statement.

The watchdog is seeking an order for return of costs of borrowing and statutory damages to affected borrowers.

Westpac was not immediately available to respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)