Australia's Westpac braces for lower H1 earnings as coronavirus credit losses loom

April 14 (Reuters) - Australia’s No. 2 lender Westpac Banking Corp said on Tuesday it expects lower cash earnings for the first-half due to asset write-downs and impairment provisions, as it braces for higher credit losses due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Excluding the yet-to-be finalised impairment provisions due to credit losses, Westpac said it expects other new and increased provisions and asset write-downs totalling around A$1.43 billion ($912.48 million) after tax for the first-half.