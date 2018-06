June 20 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp said on Wednesday that wealth management arm BT Financial Advice would cease making so-called grandfathered payments attributable to its financial products.

“We are working toward the changes taking effect from 1 October 2018 to allow sufficient time for implementation across more than 12 different IT systems, two platforms and many products,” Westpac said in a statement. (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse)