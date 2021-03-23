UPDATE 3-New Zealand banking regulator orders Westpac review after liquidity reporting breaches

* Westpac NZ in breach of regulatory liquidity requirements

* RBNZ orders two reviews to address risk governance concerns

* Unit to raise cash holdings until remediation work complete (Recasts, adds background, shares)

SYDNEY, March 24 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s banking regulator said on Wednesday it has ordered two reviews relating to risk governance at Westpac Banking Corp’s local unit after finding the lender was in breach of liquidity requirements.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said Westpac NZ would have to raise its cash holdings until the remediation work had been completed, adding that the unit had, for years, operated outside of its own risk settings for technology.

The reprimand in New Zealand, where Westpac holds close to a 20% share of the commercial banking market, echoes criticism levelled at the bank by the Australian regulator in December about “long-standing weaknesses” in its risk controls.

The concerns underscore Westpac’s dated systems and convoluted procedures, which have led to record fines due to breaches of anti-money laundering law and market-share losses in mortgages, its main product.

“We have experienced ongoing compliance issues with Westpac NZ over recent years, most recently involving material failures to report liquidity correctly,” RBNZ Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand said in a statement.

“Westpac NZ needs to take a close look at its risk governance practices.”

The unit of Australia’s third largest-lender Westpac, said it would support the independent reviewers to provide the necessary reports and act promptly on any recommendations.

The first independent report required from the lender will assess Westpac NZ’s risk governance processes and practices applied by its board and executive management.

The second report will have to provide assurances that the actions Westpac NZ has taken to improve the management of its liquidity risks and the culture surrounding it are effective.

Westpac NZ had been non-compliant with the central bank’s liquidity policy from 2012 to 2020 due to incorrect calculations of certain requirements for liquid assets, which have since been corrected, the RBNZ said. It then began a programme to identify underlying issues that lead to the breach.

The central bank added it was “confident” that Westpac NZ’s liquidity and funding positions were currently sound and that the bank was “well capitalised”. The reviews outlined were to ensure the situation remained that way.

Westpac shares dipped 1% on Wednesday morning, underperforming a steady broader market. (Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney and Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Sriraj Kalluvila)