Australia's Westpac fined by watchdog failing to report data on time

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Australia’s financial watchdog fined Westpac Banking Corp and two of its units for failing to report data to the watchdog on time according to their legal obligations.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority said Westpac and its units will have to pay a fine of A$1.5 million ($1.02 million) because they were 28 days late in submitting their reports for the month ended April 30. ($1 = 1.4769 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)