Australia's Westpac says money-laundering hearing adjourned to late-Feb

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Australia’s Westpac Banking Corp said on Monday that a court had adjourned proceedings relating to alleged 23 million breaches of anti-money laundering laws by the lender to late February or early March next year.

A Federal Court had adjourned proceedings on the case, brought about by regulator AUSTRAC, to be further listed for a case management hearing next year, the lender said in a statement to the Australian stock exchange.

AUSTRAC is suing the country’s No.2 bank for breaches of anti-money laundering laws, saying the banking giant ignored red flags and for years enabled payments from convicted child sex offenders and “high risk” countries. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)