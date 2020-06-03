Financials
June 3, 2020 / 10:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Westpac unveils findings from compliance review

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Australian lender Westpac Banking Corp said on Thursday its millions of breaches of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws were caused by “faults of omission” and not intentional wrongdoing.

Unclear accountabilities as well as a lack of understanding and expertise caused the compliance failures, the company said in a statement.

Last month, the country’s second-largest bank had admitted to the charges but denied accusations it enabled illegal payments between known child sex offenders. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below