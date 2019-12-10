Financials
December 10, 2019

Westpac Banking Corp refunds $46 mln to buyers of new shares

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Australia’s second largest lender, Westpac Banking Corp, on Tuesday said it had refunded A$68 million ($46.14 million) to shareholders who sought to withdraw from a share purchase plan after a lawsuit accused it of breaches of money laundering laws.

Last month, the lender had offered to refund people who bought new shares under the plan before the lawsuit.

In a statement on Tuesday, Westpac said it had raised a total of A$770 million under the share purchase plan, excluding the refunded sum. ($1 = 1.4736 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)

