Westpac says considering claims in consumer credit insurance products sale proceedings

April 8 (Reuters) - Australia’s Westpac Banking Corp said on Thursday it is considering the claims in proceedings launched by the corporate regulator for the sale of consumer credit insurance products.

The proceedings relate to allegations that the lender supplied the products to certain customers who had not requested or agreed to acquire it, Westpac said.

The regulator is seeking, among other things, unspecified monetary penalties relating to the sale to about 384 customers from April 7, 2015 to July 28, 2015, Westpac said. (Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)