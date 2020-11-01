Australia's Westpac cuts dividend, annual cash earnings drop 62%

FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian looks at his phone as he walks past a logo for Australia's Westpac Banking Corp located outside a branch in central Sydney, Australia, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX on Monday slashed its annual dividend and reported a 62% plunge in cash earnings due to write-downs and a record A$1.3 billion fine over a money-laundering case.

Australia’s second-largest lender reported cash earnings of A$2.61 billion for the year ended Sept. 30, significantly lower than A$6.85 billion reported a year ago.

The figure, however, beat an average estimate of A$2.49 billion, according to analysts polled by Reuters.

Westpac declared a final dividend of 31 cents per share, compared with 80 cents it paid last year.