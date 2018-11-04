Financials
November 4, 2018 / 8:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's Westpac FY profit flat as legal costs, refunds mount

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp reported flat cash earnings growth on Monday, missing expectations, as customer refunds and legal costs soared in the wake of damaging revelations of wrongdoing at a public inquiry.

Australia’s No. 2 lender said cash earnings for the year ended Sept. 30 came in at A$8.07 billion ($5.80 billion), compared with A$8.06 billion a year ago.

That was lower than an average estimate of A$8.18 billion from six analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 1.3918 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates and Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.