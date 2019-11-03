Financials
November 3, 2019 / 9:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Westpac profit falls 15%, cuts dividend

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp reported a 15% drop in full-year cash earnings on Monday and cut its dividend, as Australia’s No.2 lender also set aside more money to meet compliance and customer compensation costs.

Cash earnings came in at A$6.85 billion ($4.74 billion) for the year ended Sept. 30, down from A$8.07 billion a year earlier.

The company’s cash earnings came roughly in line with an estimate of A$6.8 billion, according to analysts polled by Reuters.

It cut its final dividend to 80 cents per share, from 94 cents a share a year earlier.

$1 = 1.4459 Australian dollars Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below