Australia's Westpac profit falls 15%, cuts dividend

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp reported a 15% drop in full-year cash earnings on Monday and cut its dividend, as Australia’s No.2 lender also set aside more money to meet compliance and customer compensation costs.
Cash earnings came in at A$6.85 billion ($4.74 billion) for the year ended Sept. 30, down from A$8.07 billion a year earlier.
The company’s cash earnings came roughly in line with an estimate of A$6.8 billion, according to analysts polled by Reuters.
It cut its final dividend to 80 cents per share, from 94 cents a share a year earlier.
