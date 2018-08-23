Australia’s Westpac Q3 stressed loans fall slightly

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Australia’s Westpac Banking Corp said on Friday its stressed assets fell slightly during the third quarter as the country’s second-biggest lender reported a fall in impairments in its smaller mining and New Zealand dairy portfolios.

In a limited third quarter update, Westpac said stressed assets edged lower by 1 basis points to 1.08 percent.

Westpac’s common equity Tier-1 capital ratio also inched down to 10.4 percent at the end of June from 10.5 percent as at March 31.