Australia's Westpac reports Q1 cash earnings of $1.5 bln

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Australia’s Westpac Banking Corp , the country’s No. 2 lender, on Monday reported first-quarter unaudited cash earnings of A$2.04 billion ($1.46 billion).

Statutory net profit for the three months ended Dec. 31 came in at A$1.95 billion, the lender said in a statement.

The Sydney-based bank’s common equity tier-1 capital ratio dipped to 10.4 percent at the end of December from 10.6 percent at the end of September.