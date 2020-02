Feb 19 (Reuters) - Australia’s Westpac Banking Corp said on Wednesday that its fiscal 2020 earnings would be hit by a rise in costs related to deadly bushfires and a lawsuit brought by financial crime regulator AUSTRAC.

In a limited trading update, Westpac said it would need to reconsider its cost projections for the year owing to more stringent regulatory oversight. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)