FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Corrections News
May 6, 2018 / 9:49 PM / in 2 hours

CORRECTED-Australia's Westpac H1 profit up 6 pct, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects third paragraph to say the bank declared an interim, not final, dividend)

May 7 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp said on Monday its half-year cash profit rose 6 percent boosted particularly by its consumer and corporate lending arms.

Australia’s no. 2 lender reported a cash profit of A$4.25 billion ($3.20 billion) for the half year ended March 31, up from A$4.02 billion a year ago. That beats the A$4.17 billion estimate according to four respondents polled by Reuters.

Westpac announced an interim dividend of A$0.94 per share, same as last year. ($1 = 1.3270 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.