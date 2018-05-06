CORRECTED-Australia's Westpac H1 profit up 6 pct, beats forecast

(Corrects third paragraph to say the bank declared an interim, not final, dividend)

May 7 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp said on Monday its half-year cash profit rose 6 percent boosted particularly by its consumer and corporate lending arms.

Australia’s no. 2 lender reported a cash profit of A$4.25 billion ($3.20 billion) for the half year ended March 31, up from A$4.02 billion a year ago. That beats the A$4.17 billion estimate according to four respondents polled by Reuters.

Westpac announced an interim dividend of A$0.94 per share, same as last year. ($1 = 1.3270 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)