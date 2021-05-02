UPDATE 2-Australia's Westpac first-half earnings more than triple, dividend in line

(Adds details on units, background)

May 3 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp laid out a three-year plan on Monday to cut costs as its first-half cash earnings more than tripled from last year, with the lender releasing more money it had set aside to cover potential loan losses.

Australia’s success in controlling the spread of the coronavirus and unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus have helped the job and housing market rebound, freeing banks to release much of the money they set aside for the expectations of the worst.

Westpac booked a A$372 million impairment benefit over the half.

Australia’s second-largest bank also declared an interim dividend of 58 cents per share, in line with estimates. It did not pay one last year as its profit dived due to massive writedowns and provisions to account for the uncertainty and economic deterioration arising from the pandemic.

It intends to bring costs down to A$8 billion ($6.17 billion) by fiscal 2024, although the bank expects them to increase over the year as it sells non-core businesses and beefs up its digital offerings, before starting to fall from fiscal 2022.

Westpac, which has been under greater regulatory scrutiny over the past year and half, has sold a number of non-core assets in a bid to simplify its business and also agreed to an enforceable undertaking with the banking regulator to address risk governance concerns.

It is considering whether to spin off its New Zealand unit, which saw mortgage lending rise 10% over the half, even as the country seeks to cool its red-hot housing market.

Westpac said its mortgage book increased by A$2.6 billion in the half. Credit card, personal loan and auto lending declined over the half.

Cash earnings for the six months ended March 31 rose to A$3.54 billion from A$993 million last year. That was above a forecast of A$3.28 billion in a Reuters poll.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, the country’s No. 4 bank, will report on Wednesday, while National Australia Bank Ltd reports on Thursday. ($1 = 1.2960 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft and Peter Cooney)