UPDATE 2-Australia's Westpac FY profit up 3 pct, misses forecast

By Paulina Duran

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp reported a 3 percent rise in annual cash profit on Monday, helped by its consumer and business lending arms and reduced costs on impaired assets, but narrowly missed forecasts.

Australia’s No. 2 lender reported a cash profit of A$8.06 billion ($6.17 billion) for the year ended Sept. 30, compared with A$7.82 billion a year ago. That missed the 4 percent increase in cash profit expected by seven analysts polled by Reuters.

Cash profit, a measure that excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, is closely watched by investors.

The modest cash profit rise comes amid an environment of increased competition and capital requirements for Australia’s biggest banks, and with it margin pressure.

Net interest margin, a barometer of profitability, was down 4 basis points to 2.06 percent, as lending competition eroded the benefits of an industry-wide move in July to increase mortgage rates.

Regal Funds Management portfolio manager Omkar Joshi said margins were particularly disappointing.

“Margins in the second half were not as good as they should have been,” Joshi said. “It shows competition is eating away a lot of the repricing benefits.”

He said the bank’s shares would underperform the sector after the announcement.

On a statutory basis, net profit rose 7 percent to A$7.99 billion.

Westpac’s outlook for the Australian housing market remained positive, although it expected “price growth to moderate through 2018”, Chief Executive Officer Brian Hartzer said in a statement.

Impairment charges during to year fell 24 percent to A$271 million.

UBS analysts said a 9 percent fall in non-interest income was worrying, noting that the bank’s “growth is predicated on reduced funding costs and provision charges remaining very low”.

Westpac’s common equity Tier-1 capital ratio at September end rose to 10.6 pct from 9.5 percent a year ago, above the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority’s (APRA) target of at least 10.5 percent.

Westpac announced a final dividend of A$0.94 per share, the same as last year.