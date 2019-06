June 24 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp, Australia’s second biggest bank, will make changes to its next remuneration proposal after shareholders voted against it at the previous annual general meeting, Chairman Lindsay Maxsted said on Monday.

Maxsted said the board would listen to shareholder feedback, and set out the outcomes in its 2019 annual report in early November. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)