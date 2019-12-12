Regulatory News - Asias
December 12, 2019 / 5:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's Westpac shareholders vote against exec pay for 2nd straight year

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Australia’s Westpac Banking Corp voted on Thursday against the company’s executive pay plans for a second year running, as the bank reels from a money laundering scandal.

Owners of 35% of the company’s shares voted against the company’s executive pay plans at its annual general meeting in Sydney, well over the quarter vote needed to defeat a company’s remuneration plans under Australian law, while 65% voted for it.

A “second strike” allows for a second vote on whether to remove a company’s entire board. However, just 9% voted on the “board spill” motion. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below