Australia's Westpac shareholders vote against exec pay for 2nd straight year

SYDNEY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Australia’s Westpac Banking Corp voted on Thursday against the company’s executive pay plans for a second year running, as the bank reels from a money laundering scandal.

Owners of 35% of the company’s shares voted against the company’s executive pay plans at its annual general meeting in Sydney, well over the quarter vote needed to defeat a company’s remuneration plans under Australian law, while 65% voted for it.

A “second strike” allows for a second vote on whether to remove a company’s entire board. However, just 9% voted on the “board spill” motion. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)