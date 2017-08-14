Andeavor unit to buy Western Refining Logistics for $1.5 bln

Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. pipeline operator Andeavor Logistics LP said on Monday it would buy rival Western Refining Logistics LP in a deal valued at $1.5 billion.

As part of the deal, Western Refining unitholders will receive 0.5233 Andeavor Logistics units for each Western Refining unit.

The deal values each Western Refining unit at $25.28, representing a premium of 6.4 percent to Western Refining's Friday closing price. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)