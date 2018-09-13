FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2018 / 6:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Online furniture retailer Westwing sets out plans for Frankfurt IPO

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Online furniture retailer Westwing, backed by German ecommerce investor Rocket Internet , said on Thursday it plans to raise about 120 million euros ($139.44 million) in a Frankfurt stock market listing.

Westwing said it would use the proceeds from the initial public offering (IPO) to further grow the company as well as to re-pay debt.

Berenberg and Citigroup are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners. ($1 = 0.8606 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Copley Editing by Maria Sheahan)

