Online furniture retailer Westwing sets out plans for Frankfurt IPO

BERLIN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Online furniture retailer Westwing, backed by German ecommerce investor Rocket Internet , said on Thursday it plans to raise about 120 million euros ($139.44 million) in a Frankfurt stock market listing.

Westwing said it would use the proceeds from the initial public offering (IPO) to further grow the company as well as to re-pay debt.

Berenberg and Citigroup are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners. ($1 = 0.8606 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Copley Editing by Maria Sheahan)