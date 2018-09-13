UPDATE 2-Rocket-backed furniture site Westwing plans Frankfurt IPO

* Westwing hopes to raise 120 mln euros

* Plans to use funds to grow business, repay debt

* IPO would be fourth Rocket firm to list in 18 months

* Ecommerce still below 5 pct in Westwing’s 11 markets

* Berenberg, Citi acting as joint bookrunners (Adds further details)

By Caroline Copley and Emma Thomasson

BERLIN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - European online furniture retailer Westwing plans to raise about 120 million euros ($139 million) in a Frankfurt listing, the latest start-up backed by German investor Rocket Internet to go public.

Delivery Hero and HelloFresh floated last year and larger furniture site Home24 in June, helping to change views on Rocket, which had a shaky start after listing in 2014 but has seen its share price rise by more than a third this year.

The biggest remaining Rocket businesses yet to go public are Global Fashion Group, which sells clothes and shoes in emerging markets, and African ecommerce group Jumia.

The furniture and homewares sector has been much slower to move online than the fashion industry, but big players like IKEA are now investing heavily in ecommerce, with German online sales of furniture up 12 percent in 2017.

Westing says the European market for home and living is worth 117 billion euros and stands at “the tipping point of offline to online transition”, with the ecommerce share currently below 5 percent in its 11 markets.

Westwing said on Thursday it plans to sell newly issued shares from a capital increase and use the IPO proceeds to invest in technology and marketing as well as to repay debt.

The Munich-based company says it offers customers who sign up for its online shopping club furniture and home accessories at deep discounts in daily flash sales.

Last year, Westwing posted a loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 4.9 million euros on revenues of 266 million.

It said it moved into the black in the final quarter of 2017 and notched up sales of 120 million euros in the first half of this year with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 2 percent.

Rocket holds 32 percent of Westwing, with other investors including Investment AB Kinnevik, Access Industries, Summit Partners, Tengelmann Ventures, Fidelity Worldwide Investment and Odey.

In a 2016 round of fundraising Westwing - which was founded in 2011 - was valued at 449 million euros.

Berenberg and Citigroup are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners. ($1 = 0.8606 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Emma Thomasson Editing by Maria Sheahan and Alexander Smith)