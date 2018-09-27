FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 6:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

Westwing sets IPO price range, seeks to raise 132 mln euros

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Westwing, the online “home and living” company backed by Germany’s Rocket Internet , said on Thursday it had set the price range for its planned initial public offering at 23 to 29 euros per share.

The company, founded by former Elle journalist Delia Fischer, will make a primary offering of 4.4 million shares, with an additional 0.66 million shares available to cover any potential over-allotments.

The offering, at the mid-point of its price range, would raise gross procees of 132 million euros ($154 million), assuming all shares on offer are sold and the greenshoe option is taken up.

First trading of the shares is expected on Oct. 11, Westwing said. ($1 = 0.8551 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
