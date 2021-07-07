Pub operator Wetherspoon to seek debt waivers as sales remain weak

July 7 (Reuters) - British pub operator Wetherspoon said on Wednesday it plans to discuss debt waivers with its lenders for the next financial year, as like-for-like sales continued to fall despite the easing of pandemic restrictions.

The company said like-for-like bar and food sales slipped 49% between April 12 and May 16, a period when outdoor dining was permitted, while sales were still down 14.6% between May 17 and July 4 when pubs were fully open. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)