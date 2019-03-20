Westlaw News
March 20, 2019 / 11:25 PM / in an hour

Mass. town loses wetlands challenge to Atlantic Bridge compressor station

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A Massachusetts town cannot use its own wetlands ordinance to block construction of a natural gas compressor station for an Enbridge unit’s interstate pipeline expansion project, a federal appeals court held on Tuesday.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s approval of Algonquin Gas Transmission’s Atlantic Bridge Project, which includes a compressor station in the town of Weymouth, preempts the town’s application of its local Wetlands Protection Ordinance.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Fg0blA

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below