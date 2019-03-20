Mass. town loses wetlands challenge to Atlantic Bridge compressor station

A Massachusetts town cannot use its own wetlands ordinance to block construction of a natural gas compressor station for an Enbridge unit’s interstate pipeline expansion project, a federal appeals court held on Tuesday.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s approval of Algonquin Gas Transmission’s Atlantic Bridge Project, which includes a compressor station in the town of Weymouth, preempts the town’s application of its local Wetlands Protection Ordinance.

