Oct 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp is in talks to take a majority stake in shared office space provider WeWork Cos, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the talks.

The investment could be between $15 billion and $20 billion and would likely come from SoftBank's Vision Fund, according to the report here. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)